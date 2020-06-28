A video of clashing protesters retweeted Sunday by President Trump includes a man who yells “white power.”

The two-minute video appears to show group of protesters at The Villages, a large retirement community in Florida, yelling “Nazi” and “f– Trump” at other seniors rolling by in golf carts decorated with pro-Trump messages and American flags.

After one man yells “racist, racist,” another man in a golf cart shouts back, “white power!” Both men were white.

Mr. Trump posted the video tweet and responded, “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper began Sunday’s show by quizzing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about the tweet, who said he had not seen it.

“I’ve not seen that video or that tweet, but obviously neither the president, his administration nor I would do anything to be supportive of white supremacy or anything that would support discrimination of any kind,” said Mr. Azar.

He added that “obviously the president and I and his whole administration would stand against any acts of white supremacy.”

Mr. Tapper also asked former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton about the tweet, who called it “typical of Trump” said that “he doesn’t pay attention to a lot of things.”

“It’s entirely possible that he tweeted this video because he saw the sign, I think it was in the first go-cart, that said ‘Trump 2020,’ and that’s all he needed to see,” said Mr. Bolton, a prominent Trump critic.

“It may be that you can draw a conclusion that he heard it and it was racist and he tweeted it to promote the message, it’s a legitimate conclusion to draw,” added Mr. Bolton “It’s also entirely legitimate to say he just had no idea what else was in the video other than the Trump sign.”

Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!! https://t.co/4Gg1iGOhyG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

“I’ve not seen that video or that tweet, but obviously neither the President, his administration… would do anything to be supportive of white supremacy,” HHS Sec. Alex Azar reacts to a video Pres. Trump shared of a man with Trump campaign posters chanting “white power” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/n5pYwmNOSw — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 28, 2020

