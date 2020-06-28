Vice President Mike Pence backed Texas’ governor Sunday and said America is making progress against the coronavirus even as the Lone Star State scales back its reopening plan in the face of skyrocketing case-counts and dwindling hospital space.

Speaking at First Baptist Dallas, a megachurch led by Pastor Robert Jeffress, the vice president said “each day we are one day closer to the day we put this pandemic in the past.”

“We’ll bring Texas and America back bigger and better than ever before,” he told the church at its annual “Celebrate Freedom Sunday.”

Mr. Pence joined congregants as part of a series of visits to states that are seeing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, raising doubts about governors’ reopening strategies and the administration’s stewardship at the federal level. The vice president will head to Arizona on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday.

The vice president signaled he fully backs Mr. Abbott, who issued an order to close bars and reduce the capacity of restaurants in the face of mounting virus worries.

The Republican governor also told hard-hit counties to defer elective surgeries, as hospitals scramble to open up beds.

“As we work now to safely reopen this state and this nation to put Americans back to work and to worship, let me take this opportunity to commend Gov. Greg Abbott for his courageous and compassionate leadership for the people of Texas,” Mr. Pence said in wide-ranging remarks that celebrated America’s history of freedom, the administration’s support for the military and law enforcement and its alliance with Israel.

“We will put the health of the people in the Lone Star State first and every single day we will work to reclaim our freedom and our way of life,” Mr. Pence said.

Mr. Pence emphasized the role of faith in getting through a particularly difficult time for the nation, as it confronts the pandemic and resulting economic fallout and debates racial injustice and street protests.

Before he spoke, the vice president wore a mask in the pews as he watched a spirited performance of patriotic songs by a large choir and received a warm introduction from Mr. Jeffress.

“When you have finished your term in 2024, we don’t want you moving out of the West Wing. We just want you to move down the hall a few doors and continue to build on the legacy of the most faith-friendly president in history,” the pastor said.

“It is good to be back in church,” Mr. Pence said as he took the podium, a nod to widespread closures that impacted churches and sparked a debate about constitutional freedoms to assemble and worship.

Administration officials say the U.S. is faring better than it was at the depths of the pandemic in March and April, when the virus blanked the nation and caused widespread death.

“We’re in a much better place to respond to these outbreaks than we were four months ago. Today we are now testing 500,000 Americans a day,” Mr. Pence told CBS’s Face the Nation.

Many of the newly infected persons across the Sun Belt are young adults in their 30s, meaning they are less likely to get severely ill or die.

Young people may interact with a vulnerable person, however, and the mounting problem in the South and West has sparked fears that states rushed to reopen their economies before they had transmission under control.

The U.S. is setting single-day records for cases, which is due in part to increased testing but has come with increased hospitalizations and high percentages of people testing positive in some counties.

The Dallas megachurch encouraged congregants to wear masks at Sunday’s service, and many did, though critics faulted Mr. Pence for promoting a large indoor gathering amid the pandemic.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, called the trip counterproductive.

“Vice President Pence’s trip to Dallas epitomizes the dismissive attitude this administration has taken in addressing this crisis from the onset,” his presidential campaign said. “Our leaders should be tackling this pandemic head-on and laying out concrete recovery plans for the American people — not jet setting across the country to hold events that go against basic public health guidance.”

