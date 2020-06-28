Vice President Mike Pence declined Sunday to repeat the phrase “black lives matter,” citing concerns about the Black Lives Matter movement’s “radical left agenda.”

Mr. Pence said he has long been inspired by the example of Martin Luther King Jr., adding that “I cherish the progress that we have made toward a more perfect union for African Americans throughout our history. And I’ve aspired throughout my career to be a part of that ongoing work.”

“It’s really a heart issue for me. And as a pro-life American, I also believe that all life matters, born and unborn,” said Mr. Pence on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “But what I see in the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a political agenda of the radical left that would defund the police.”

CBS host John Dickerson interrupted him, saying, “Leave that out of it. Just the phrase,” but Mr. Pence kept speaking.

“[T]hat would tear down monuments, that would press a radical left agenda that, and support calls for the kind of violence that has beset the very communities that they say that they’re advocating for,” said Mr. Pence.

He said that he has met with Black community leaders since the violent rioting since the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody in what has been ruled a homicide. Four officers have been fired and charged in his death.

“I’ve literally met with African-American leaders around this country and in the national capital area who made it clear to us they want law and order. They want peace in our streets,” said Mr. Pence.

“Black lives matter” has become a rallying cry since Mr. Floyd’s death, but BLM is also a highly decentralized movement whose advocates have condemned capitalism and called for defunding the police; reparations for Black people; an end to private education, and free college, health care and daycare.

Patrisse Cullors, who co-founded the Black Lives Matter organization in 2013, said in a 2015 interview that she and fellow co-founder Alicia Garza were “trained Marxists.”

Asked again about saying “black lives matter,” Mr. Pence said, “John, I really believe that all lives matter.”

“And that’s where the heart of the American people lies,” he said. “And we’re going to continue to stand strong. We’re going to continue to stand strong with Americans that- that want to see us come together as a nation. And we’re going to carry that message all the way to November and for four more years.”

