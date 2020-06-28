FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A male suspect is facing numerous charges after Fayetteville police say he stole a police vehicle, dragging an officer behind it, struck an EMS worker and then fled the scene.

The incident started Sunday morning when police officers were dispatched with EMS units for a medical call, police said in a news release. They encountered the suspect, who was “agitated” and uncooperative, police said.

The suspect got into the driver’s seat of a police car and put the car into drive, dragging an officer. He then hit an EMS worker and a pursuit ensued, in which the suspect collided with several other vehicles, police said.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a ditch in a town about 15 miles away.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment and faces numerous charges upon his release. He was not immediately identified.

The EMS worker suffered minor injuries, and the officer who was dragged was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

