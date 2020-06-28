REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A police officer in Delaware has been fired for what the department called an “inappropriate, racially based” social media post.

The Rehoboth Beach department announced the seasonal officer’s firing in a news release Saturday night, The News Journal reported.

Lt. Jaime Riddle, Rehoboth Beach police’s public information officer, said the department would not share the post’s image or text or the identity of the fired officer. In explaining the decision, Riddle said the department “will not amplify this type of unprofessional and discourteous behavior.”

Police became aware of the post Saturday afternoon when alerted by “internal law enforcement resources,” according to the news release.

