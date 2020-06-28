Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, said Sunday President Trump should remove a video in which a supporter yells “white power” at a protest clash, adding that the entire profanity-laced confrontation was “offensive.”

“There’s no question he should not have retweeted it and he should just take it down,” said Mr. Scott on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The two-minute video shows a heated protest confrontation between seniors at what is identified as The Villages, a retirement community in Florida.

Anti-Trump protesters are shown yelling “Nazi,” “f– Trump,” “idiot,” “f–ing Nazi pigs,” and “you f–ing turd” as other seniors roll by in golf carts with pro-Trump messages and American flags.

One anti-Trump protest sign says, “White Trash.”

Asked if the video offended him, Mr. Scott, who is Black, said, “Well, listen: If you watched the entire video, you can’t play it because it was so profanity-laced. The entire thing was offensive.”

“Certainly the comment about the white power was offensive. There’s no question,” added Mr. Scott. “I mean, we can play politics with it or we can’t. I’m not going to. I think it’s indefensible. We should take it down. That’s what I think.”

