TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Two police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were shot and wounded on the city’s east side Monday morning and police were searching for a suspect who is described as armed and dangerous, authorities said.

“I can confirm that we have two officers shot and are in critical condition,” Officer Jeanne Pierce said in an email to The Associated Press.

The police department later posted on its Facebook and Twitter pages that the officers encountered a man identified as David Ware about 3:30 a.m. Monday and were shot by Ware following a scuffle with him.

Ware fled the scene on foot, police said, warning that he could open fire on anyone he encounters.

“If he is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone,” the posts state.

Police have not revealed why the officers encountered Ware.

