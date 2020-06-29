ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting at a party on the southeast side of town.

Police say they found one man dead after they responded to a call at about 3 a.m. Monday at a residence on Tomatillo Lane. A neighbor reported he heard people arguing before gunshots rang out.

Investigators are treating it as a homicide but they haven’t released any other details.

The victim’s name is being withheld.

It’s the sixth homicide in the Albuquerque area over the past week.

