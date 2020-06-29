A downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the Washington, D.C., area has prompted military officials to modify some of the restrictions in place at Arlington National Cemetery.

Military funeral honors, including a modified escort, will now be available for eligible service members. Escorts will consist of service-branch body bearers, a firing party, an escort commander with a guidon along with a bugler, drummer and a chaplain. The Caisson Platoon from the U.S. 3rd Infantry Regiment may also be requested.

The number of people allowed to attend a funeral has increased from fewer than 10 to fewer than 50. Also, two family members will now be allowed inside the administration building for coordination on the day of the funeral, officials said.

Some COVID-19 -based restrictions remain in place. The cemetery remains closed to the public with the exception of those attending a funeral. Face covering and social distancing requirements remain in effect. Touring the cemetery with a family pass is not authorized.

“Arlington National Cemetery will continue to balance activities to protect our workforce, funeral attendees and family pass holders while we work to accomplish our most sacred mission in this COVID-19 environment,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Office of Army National Cemeteries.

