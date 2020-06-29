Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz suggested Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s July 1 target date for a major annexation of West Bank territory is going to be delayed because of ongoing issues tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Mr. Netanyahu still clung to his vow to move ahead with the controversial annexation, Israeli media cited sources close to Mr. Gantz as saying the defense minister, who is also serving as alternative prime minister, told U.S. officials in a private meeting Monday to expect a delay.

According to Haaretz, Mr. Gantz also said during a political party meeting that “anything that is not related to the coronavirus will wait,” an apparent reference to Mr. Netanyahu’s plan to move ahead later this week with the annexation of territory that Palestinian’s have long sought for their own an independent state.

There was no immediate response Monday from the Trump administration, which has shown indecision toward the annexation push during recent weeks, despite having appeared to be fully behind it earlier this year.

To win reelection back in March, Mr. Netanyahu vowed to right-wing Israeli political blocs that he would go forward with a major annexation by July 1. But he was only able to form a government by joining into an awkward power-sharing deal with center-left rival Mr. Gantz.

Monday’s developments were the first major indication that the two men may now be feuding deeply behind the scenes over the annexation plan, which has triggered an international backlash, as well as sharp pushback from Arab powers across the Middle East.

While Netanyahu supporters say the annexation will solidify Israel’s sovereignty and harden its security barrier against terrorism and Iranian aggression, critics say it will ruin any chance of lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace and undermine delicate relations Israel has built with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states in recent years.

