The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Monday suggested a “strong response” if reports that Russian agents offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill U.S. soldiers are credible.

The New York Times reported Friday that U.S. intelligence concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence agents had offered the bounties to militants linked to the Taliban. The paper said Mr. Trump was briefed on the matter, and that the National Security Council held a meeting about it in late March.

Mr. Trump has since insisted that neither he, nor the Vice President or Chief of Staff were briefed on the report.

Sen. James Inhofe, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, tweeted Monday morning that “if the allegations reported in the New York Times are true, I will work with President Trump on a strong response.”

“We’ve known for a long time that Putin is a thug and a murderer,” the Oklahoma Republican said. “My number-one priority is the safety of our troops.”

Mr. Inhofe said he has called on the White House to share what it knows on the matter and said he expects to know more in the coming days.

