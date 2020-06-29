Fireworks on July 4 weekend at Mount Rushmore; that’s glorifying white supremacy, the Democrats say.

President Trump plans to attend that display at the historic monument to four of America’s greatest presidents on Friday. While one might expect the Democratic National Committee to be critical, it went beyond “critical” in a Monday evening tweet.

“Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore — a region once sacred to Tribal communities,” the DNC’s official Twitter account posted.

The visit comes at a time when numerous statues and memorials, many not of Confederates or slave-holders, have been vandalized by left-wing activists. Mr. Trump has been critical of such desecrations.

The tweet was deleted, but not before numerous conservatives and the Republican National Committee had screen-grabbed it.

“If you support America’s founding and our heroes throughout our history you’re now ‘glorifying white supremacy’? This is insane, historically illiterate nonsense. When will Joe Biden condemn his own party’s hatred of America?” wrote GOP spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington.

