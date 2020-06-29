New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he won’t allow indoor dining to resume as planned this week, drawing a direct line to states in the South and West that saw their caseloads soar after they reopened restaurants and bars.

The Democrat said he is very concerned about the viability of the industry but he’s even more concerned about “reigniting a wave and both devastating those establishments and our economy.”

He said it only takes one person acting irresponsibly to kick off a cycle of infection and death.

“That’s blood on your hands, man. I don’t know how you could live with yourself,” he said at a daily news conference.

Mr. Murphy is the latest governor to beat a retreat on reopening plans as cases surge across the Sun Belt and the pandemic shifts from major urban centers, like New York City and New Jersey, to mid-sized cities and rural towns across the country.

The governors of Florida and Texas closed bars on Friday, citing the high number of young people who weren’t being cautious and driving the surge in cases in their states.

