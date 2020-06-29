LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A 34-year-old Nebraska man is under arrest after allegedly spitting at law enforcement officers during a disturbance in a hospital emergency room, authorities said.

Police responding to a call Saturday at the emergency room at Bryan West found Seth Ketelhut of Walton arguing and yelling at hospital security and a Cass County deputy who had brought him to the hospital, said officer Erin Spilker.

Ketelhut spit on the deputy’s face on the deputy’s face, then spit at and headbutted a Lincoln police officer who was trying to control him, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

He was arrested and charged with assault on an officer.

