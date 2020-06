The Supreme Court announced Monday it won’t hear a case challenging the Trump administration’s lethal injection protocol.

The move puts federal executions back on schedule. Four inmates are set to be put to death in July and August.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor would have heard the challenge.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.