The Supreme Court ruled Monday Louisiana could not require doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

The ruling was 5 to 4 with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., a Bush appointee, joining the liberal wing of the court in ruling for the abortion providers.

The decision strikes down the Louisiana law that pro-choice advocates said attempted to curtail women’s abortion rights.

The high court considered whether the state law violated the constitutional rights of pregnant people. The state said the law is to protect patients’ health in case of emergencies but abortion providers said it impinges on the right to access reproductive and abortion services.

