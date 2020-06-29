ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police arrested a 48-year-old woman in a shooting Sunday night on a Metro bus in St. Louis.

A man was shot multiple times at about 10:45 p.m., police said.

He was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived, though his condition was described as critical and unstable, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was transported to a hospital.

Police recovered a gun that that had been reported stolen in St. Louis County.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.