Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is celebrating Rep. Steve King’s loss in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, saying it knocks down one of the most high-profile “white supremacist” in Congress.

“Goodbye, Rep. Steve King,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. “You are certainly not the only white supremacist in federal government, but you were among the most prominent.”

“It’s a shame Republicans held you up as long as they did,” the New York Democrat said.

Mr. King lost his five-way GOP primary contest Tuesday in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District to state Sen. Randy Feenstra.

Mr. King has served nine terms in Congress.

He has become a lightning rod for controversy and a pariah in his own party.

