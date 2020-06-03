DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 15-year-old girl has been arrested in a man’s death that was initially reported to police as a suicide, police said Wednesday.

The teen, whom police did not name, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the the death of Zachary Brooks, 37, of Des Moines, police said in a news release.

Brooks was found dead in an apartment Monday evening after someone called authorities to report a suicide there. The officers who arrived found Brooks’ body, but said his death didn’t appear to be a suicide. Police later declared Brooks’ death as the city’s 12th homicide of the year.

Police have given no details of how Brooks died or what led to the teen’s arrest.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.