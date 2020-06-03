D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday imposed the District’s fourth curfew amid nationwide protests and rioting over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Curfew will start at 11 p.m. Wednesday and end at 6 a.m. Thursday, Miss Bowser said at a press conference. The three previous curfews started at 7 p.m.

“We have allowed peaceful protest every night, who we are concerned about is people who are not peaceful and destroying our city,” Miss Bowser said. “Our curfew is a tool for MPD [Metropolitan Police Department] to make sure that they can put their resources to finding those people and detaining those people.”

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said Tuesday evening’s peaceful protest persuaded officials to start the new curfew four hours later than previous ones.

“The largest group of protesters we have seen to this point have been doing a little bit of self-policing,” Chief Newsham said, noting peaceful protesters chastising someone for trying to tear down a street sign.

Chief Newsham said more than 5,000 people were protesting Tuesday evening in the District, which resulted in 19 arrests for curfew violations.

Over the course of the protests, 19 people were arrested Saturday night, 92 on Sunday night, and 288 on Monday night.

Of those arrested, 41% were from the District, 39% were from Maryland and Virginia, 1% were from other states and 9% had no fixed address.

Chief Newsham said 63% arrests were for curfew violations, 11% for felony rioting and 11% for burglary.

