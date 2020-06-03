President Trump is undefeated in endorsements so far this year, going 64-0 after Tuesday’s primaries, his campaign said.

“Undefeated. Unprecedented,” campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Wednesday. “The enthusiasm is real and it is with President Trump.”

A total of 23 Trump-endorsed candidates for House and Senate won their GOP primaries on Tuesday, all but five of them incumbents. They included Sens. Jim Risch of Idaho, Steve Daines of Montana and Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

“The president’s unprecedented, undefeated endorsement record reflects what American voters already know, President Trump has never stopped fighting for them and will be reelected in 2020,” Mr. Parscale said.

One race in which the president didn’t endorse a candidate was Iowa’s Second congressional district, where long-time Rep. Steve King lost on Tuesday to state Sen. Randy Feenstra. The president tweeted congratulations on Wednesday to Mr. Feenstra on his “big win.”

“You will be a great Congressman!” Mr. Trump said.

