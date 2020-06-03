Recent editorials from West Virginia newspapers:

June 2

The Herald-Dispatch on following up recent protests with political action:

Tri-State residents conducted a peaceful protest in Huntington this past weekend to register their demands for justice following events in Minneapolis.

May 30’s “Walk, Stand and Speak for George Floyd” started in Ritter Park with speeches and chants before the crowd marched down 8th Street to Pullman Square for a second rally.

George Floyd, of course, was the Minneapolis man who died following his arrest by that city’s police department. Floyd was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill while purchasing cigarettes.

When video of the encounter hit the internet, it ignited rage, which in turn was followed by protests and, in large cities, riots.

Here in West Virginia, protests were calmer. Organizers of the event May 30 said the goal was to uplift black voices and stories of racism and injustice.

“I noticed how people were coming forward with their stories on social media - it was like our community was finally speaking up about it,” said Whitney Chapman, one of the event’s organizers. “I knew there was just something different about this one, and I knew that they wanted to do something. So I decided to form this group with my friends, and within three days it blew up.”

The march was aided by the Huntington Police Department.

Protesters also gathered in Charleston, Fairmont, Morgantown and perhaps elsewhere. According to news reports, most protests numbered in the hundreds but without the violence that occurred in larger cities.

This area has been blessed in that it has been spared such trouble in recent years. Thus, it is incumbent on all involved to continue and improve existing efforts to prevent needless injuries and deaths of minorities - or anyone - at the hands of police, in part by ensuring that officers with a history of abuse are removed from police forces.

Law enforcement officers are human; mistakes will be made. Carrying a badge carries responsibility to know when to use force and when to use restraint. That goes for handling suspects upon arrest or knowing when to initiate a high-speed chase.

You never know what one bad decision will unleash.

As one movie character said, “Some men just want to watch the world burn.”

As of this writing, Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers have not been charged. Many people want to know why, but the justice system moves slowly as investigators collect evidence.

On June 1, former President Barack Obama weighed in with an article at Medium.com titled “How to Make this Moment the Turning Point for Real Change.”

“So let’s not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves,” he wrote.

Obama urged his readers to organize and to make their demands known at the ballot box.

“Finally, the more specific we can make demands for criminal justice and police reform, the harder it will be for elected officials to just offer lip service to the cause and then fall back into business as usual once protests have gone away.”

That’s good advice. Know what changes need to be made, and push for them. Peacefully. The way people did in Huntington this past weekend.

June 1

The Journal on continuing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus:

That loud groan you may have heard a few days ago came from hundreds of West Virginians viewing a video that has gained some infamy. It shows hundreds of people packed shoulder to shoulder for a swimming pool party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

All right, you probably didn’t hear any loud groan - but we suspect many area residents who saw the video registered their displeasure. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice did, during a press briefing on the COVID-19 epidemic.

“For crying out loud, they’re having a pool party and they’ve got a thousand people that are all around the pool and just rubbing arms and touching each other and right up against one another,” Justice exclaimed.

He was absolutely right to be upset. With the coronavirus still a serious threat - it has killed more than 100,000 Americans in just three months - now is not the time to relax our efforts to keep the disease from spreading.

Nearly all those seen in videos such as the one from Missouri appear to be younger people, probably under 40. The risk to them, assuming they are in good health generally, is low. But we know they can serve as carriers of COVID-19, infecting older men and women for whom the virus can be deadly.

Why are so many people behaving as if the epidemic is over? It is not.

Officials in several communities have made the decision already to keep municipal pools closed this year. A few pools were set to open on May 30, the first day they are permitted to do so in West Virginia. A few others in both our states may open for the season this month.

Good. With proper health safeguards such as social distancing, that should be no problem. But if pool patrons abuse the system with anything like the misbehavior being seen in some other regions of the country, the pools will shut down. Bank on it.

Keep that in mind if you plan to swim in a public pool. We expect the vast majority of people in West Virginia will behave appropriately, simply because it is the right thing to do.

But if that is not enough incentive, think about your actions forcing pool managers to shut down - as they should - and stay that way during the sweltering days of July and August.

May 29

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph on driving safety through work zones as construction resumes:

In a sure sign that things are getting back to normal, road work is becoming an increasingly common sight across the region.

In fact, the morning and evening commute home from work has been increasingly delayed by road construction projects in recent weeks. But that’s OK. Seeing West Virginia Department of Highways and Virginia Department of Transportation crews working along area roadways is another indicator of a return to normalcy.

In fact, we can expect to see additional paving and road construction projects getting underway across the region in the weeks ahead, particularly now that the warm weather is here to stay.

In West Virginia, bids were recently awarded for more than three dozen road construction and paving projects across the state, worth more than $125 million combined.

Those contracts also include bridge replacement projects for Mercer and McDowell counties.

Three of the larger projects include:

• A $2,148,121.70 contract has been awarded to Orders Construction Company, Inc. of St. Albans to replace the Brick Street Bridge in Princeton.

• Installation of a traffic signal along W.Va. Route 104 at Locust Street in Princeton.

• Milling and resurfacing 1.88 miles along U.S. 52 in Brushfork from state Route 123 to U.S. Route 19

• In McDowell County, a $622,044.39 contract has been awarded to Jim Construction, Inc. of Charleston to replace the Newhall Bridge along state Route 16.

• In Monroe County, a $598,080 contract was awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc. of Dunbar to resurface two miles of road along W.Va. Route 3 from U.S. 219 to Keenan Road.

With a new season of road construction just getting started, motorists are reminded to exercise both patience and caution. This includes allowing extra time to and from your destination, particularly if you are traveling in the vicinity of a road construction project.

Please slow down when driving through construction zones and exercise safe driving practices this spring and summer.

