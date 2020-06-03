An autopsy released Wednesday showed that George Floyd, the black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer, had the coronavirus.

NBC News reported that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Mr. Floyd, whose death has sparked worldwide protests, tested positive for the virus on April 3.

An earlier autopsy report from the county said Mr. Floyd died from “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

Mr. Floyd died saying “I can’t breathe” as a policeman kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

