Jermaine Stroman, the cousin of Washington Redskins cornerback Greg Stroman, was killed at a hotel in Richmond on Tuesday.

The Redskins player revealed Wednesday he was the victim’s cousin once police announced his identity.

“My cousin, Jermaine Rayshard Stroman, was killed last night in Richmond, VA,” Greg Stroman wrote in a message on social media. “Anyone that has information in regards to his murder, please contact the proper authorities at 804-780-1000.”

Police said they were called to a Quality Inn and Rodeway Inn in the city’s north side early Tuesday morning following reports of a shooting. They found Jermaine Stroman, 30, in a third-floor hallway and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Greg Stroman was a seventh-round draft pick by Washington in 2018 and is entering his third year in the NFL. He grew up in Virginia, attending high school in Manassas, and played collegiately at Virginia Tech.

