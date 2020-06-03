House Democrats announced a hearing on police brutality and racial profiling for next week.

“Our nation needs Congress to act. This is our moral moment – we must look at legislation to address laws that shield police officers from ever being accountable. We must address the structural conflicts of interest. We must create a database so that abusive law enforcement officers lose the privilege of being an officers anywhere, not just in a given precinct,” California Democrat Rep. Karen Bass, Congressional Black Caucus chair and House Judiciary Crime Subcommittee chair, said in a statement.

The House Judiciary Committee will look into the issues contributing to “lost trust between police departments and the communities they serve” on June 10.

The announcement comes after several days of nation wide protests and arrests following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

