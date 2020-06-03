Talk about a photo finish.

It is an odd and telling political moment. Former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton and former White House advisor David Axelrod were among those who recently went to social media and shared an image of a darkened White House as riots raged in 147 cities around the nation. They clearly suggested that President Trump was within, doing nothing to quell the crisis.

What appeared to be a damning photo turned out to have originated from the era when President Barack Obama was in charge.

“So pervasive was that meme on social media that the Associated Press was moved to fact-check and let liberals know that, sorry, the slam dunk on Trump was actually an embarrassing rebound. People even started saying Trump was ‘hiding in his bunker’ and the lights went out — until a CNN reporter pointed out the main lights always go out at 11 p.m.,” wrote Washington Examiner media analyst Eddie Scarry, in a column for the New York Post.

“It’s not as if this hasn’t happened before. Recall the images of ‘children in cages’ that were all the rage heading into summer 2018, passed off as demonstrable proof that the Trump administration was taking a needlessly callous hard line in locking up illegal immigrants. Those photos ended up being from 2014, again, when Obama was president,” said Mr. Scarry.

“Anti-Trump liberals (i.e. Democrats and the media) just have to find something — anything — wrong with the president, even if it means making it up,” he noted.

WAIT, WHAT? THE STOCK MARKET SOARS

Fans of President Trump often ponder how a record-breaking stock market was diminished to a shadow of its former self in just a few weeks once the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the nation and the world. But wait. Just a few weeks later and the stock market appears to be roaring back. Roaring back. Now how does that sound? Several reports now cite an emerging trend which suggests that Wall Street does not appear to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic and recent public unrest.

“Mass protests across the U.S. have no impact on stocks. What gives?” asks a Forbes headline.

“The stock market continues to look past the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest,” says Investors Business Daily.

Well, yay. There are now numbers to back up these observations.

“This is record breaking. The DOW is up more than 7,000 points in the last two months. The increase is record shattering as the DOW has never gone up more in a two month period. Liberals cheered as the markets plummeted in February and March after reaching another all-time high on February 12, 2020, of 29,551. They were praying for a depression or recession which they hoped would doom the Trump Presidency. The coronavirus took down the economy and markets,” wrote Jim Hoft, founder of the Gateway Pundit, a news and opinion site.

“But things have changed. Yes, not everyone is back at work due to crazy inhibitive government or corporate actions, but many Americans are at work again. The signs of a recovery are everywhere despite the left’s riots around the country,” he said.

And now, the numbers.

“On March 23rd, the DOW closed at 18,592. This was the lowest the markets had been since before the President was elected. But over the past two months, the DOW has gained back more than 7,000 points. On Tuesday, June 2nd, the DOW closed at 25,743, for an increase of more than 7,000 points (7,151) since March 23rd,” Mr. Hoft explained.

“Despite several issues of importance — national riots, Chinese relations, an ongoing pandemic — the stock market is primarily focused on a single thing: the restart of U.S. and global economic activities,” Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group — an independent investment research firm in Minneapolis — told CNBC.

ANTIFA: WHAT THE PUBLIC THINKS

A new Rasmussen Reports survey reveals that 49% of likely U.S. voters agree with President Trump and now say “antifa” movement should be designated a terrorist organization. Thirty percent disagree, while 22% are undecided.

“Republicans (72%) are far more supportive of designating the ‘antifa’ movement a terrorist organization than Democrats (32%), and voters not affiliated with either major party (43%)” the pollster said.

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted June 1-2.

IVY-COVERED HALLS

The dog ate their homework? No, protests were the culprit. Students at the University of California at San Diego are calling upon school officials to alter their final grades because of the stress they have felt during recent public unrest.

“Students Demand UCSD change finals grading system in light of recent police brutality and protests” according to The Guardian, the on-campus publication at the school.

“The students have launched an email drive to demand that the university adjust its grading policy,” the publication said, citing a sample letter now in circulation, to be used by students as a template.

“Please do not force students that are paralyzed by the current events to disengage in their political environment. Please do not prioritize students’ exams over their mental and emotional health. Please do not force students to choose their testing and grades over their obligations to protect and care about human rights,” the sample letter states.

“Beyond it being inherently insensitive to force students, especially our black students, to hold the burden of maintaining their academic readiness in these horrific times, it is blatantly negligent to the severity of these events and their influence over one’s mental health and academic performance,” the sample letter reads.

“Universal pass/fail or universal pass” appears to be the favorite grade modification according to the College Fix, an investigative news site that monitors trends at the nation’s institutes of higher learning.

POLL DU JOUR

• 46% of U.S. adults continue to worry about proper social distancing in the region where they live.

• 32% are ready to return to normal socializing when coronavirus cases in their state “decline significantly”.

• 29% are “ready right now” to resume normal socializing.

• 26% are ready to resume “after there are no new cases” in their state.

• 12% will be ready “after a vaccine is developed.”

Source: A Gallup poll of 3,916 U.S. adults conducted May 25-31.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.