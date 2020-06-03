Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upgraded Wednesday the murder the charge against one former Minneapolis officer and issued arrest warrants for three others in the death of George Floyd, a case that has ignited mass racial-justice protests and violent rioting nationwide.

The third-degree murder charge filed Friday against Derek Chauvin was replaced with a count of second-degree murder. The other former officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — each face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

“I want to begin with a reminder and that is, we’re here today because George Floyd is not here,” said Mr. Ellison at a press conference. “He should be here. He should be alive. But he’s not. Nine days ago, the world watched Floyd utter his very last words, ‘I can’t breathe,’ as he pled for his life.”

All four officers were fired shortly after the release of a viral video showing Officer Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Mr. Floyd, 44, for eight minutes and 46 seconds as he lay face-down and handcuffed during an arrest for passing a phony $20 bill on Memorial Day at Cup Foods.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said that one of the officers was in custody and two others were being taken into custody. Mr. Chauvin was arrested Friday.

His death has thrown the nation into turmoil as untold thousands of protesters take to the streets to call for social justice and decry police brutality, accompanied by destructive vandals and looters who have torched and destroyed public buildings and local businesses.

Even so, Mr. Ellison, a former Democratic congressman and deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, insisted that the charges were filed without regard to the public outcry.

“I can say that I did not allow public pressure to impact our decision-making process,” Mr. Ellison said. “I was prepared to withstand whatever calls came. We made these decisions based on the facts that we have gathered since this murder occurred and made the charges based on the law that we think applies.”

Mr. Ellison took the reins Sunday as the lead prosecutor at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s request, replacing Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who remains on the prosecution’s legal team.

“We are working together on this case with only one goal, justice for George Floyd,” said Mr. Ellison.

According to the complaint, Officer Lane held Mr. Floyd’s legs and Officer Kueng pressed down on Mr. Floyd’s back. As Mr. Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe, at one point saying, “I’m about to die,” Office Lane asked if they should roll him on his side.

Officer Chauvin replied, “No, staying put where we got him.” Officer Lane said he was worried about “excited delirium or whatever,” and Officer Chauvin responded, “That’s why we have him on his stomach.”

Officer Kueng checked his pulse and said he couldn’t find one, but Officer Chauvin kept pressure on Mr. Floyd’s neck for nearly two more minutes.

