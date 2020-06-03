Journalists filed a class-action lawsuit this week against the city of Minneapolis and law enforcement, claiming they’ve been targeted while covering the protests and riots following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer over Memorial Day weekend.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota alleged police arrested, threatened, pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed reporters over the past several days of protests, despite reporters identifying themselves as members of the media. At least one journalist was shot in the face by a rubber bullet.

“The press is under assault in our City,” read the lawsuit. “These are not isolated incidents. The past week has been marked by an extraordinary escalation of unlawful force deliberately targeting reporters.”

The 42-page complaint details more than a dozen reporters who had conflicts with law enforcement while trying to cover the protests, which have turned destructive and violent at night throughout the past week.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota brought the lawsuit on behalf of the media, saying the police have violated constitutional rights, including the freedom of the press.

They are seeking an injunction preventing the city and police from targeting reporters.

“The power of the people is rooted in the ability of the free press to investigate and report news, especially at a time like this when police have brutally murdered one of our community members,” said Teresa Nelson, legal director for the ACLU of Minnesota. “Police are using violence and threats to undermine that power, and we cannot let that happen. Public transparency is absolutely necessary for police accountability.”

Jared Goyette, who is the lead plaintiff in the class action, covered the demonstrations as a reporter, and notified police he was a member of the press. However, he was shot in the face with a rubber bullet.

“Actions like this make protesters, people trying to advocate for change, more vulnerable because journalists provide a witness and police are aware of that,” Mr. Goyette said. “Without journalists there, police or other people in power can feel a sense of impunity that no one will see what’s happening anyway. Everyone needs to know people are watching.”

The city of Minneapolis and the chief of police are both named defendants in the class-action suit.

Erik Nilsson, Minneapolis city attorney, said they respect the constitutional rights of everyone, including protesters and reporters.

“We will review the allegations and take them seriously. We continue to support the First Amendment rights of everyone in Minneapolis,” Mr. Nilsson said in a statement to The Washington Times.

