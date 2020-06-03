A Pennsylvania protester accused of head-butting and kicking police — and not wearing a facemask — has told authorities he has the novel coronavirus.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth said that Julio V. Torres, 22, who was arrested during a Monday night protest, took no precautions to avoid spreading the virus despite being instructed previously to self-quarantine.

“During the arraignment, it was discovered that [Torres] tested positive, was told to self-quarantine and chose to attend or participate in the protest without proper social distancing, without a proper facemask and has placed other people at risk—both the public who were peacefully participating in the protest and law enforcement,” said Judge Ashworth in a statement on LancasterOnline.

He said the suspect, who lives in East Lampeter Township, told a district judge and prison staff that he had tested positive, prompting the court to contact local media.

“I am very concerned that the public and law enforcement has been placed at risk,” said the judge. “I know of no other way to get the word out.”

The charging document said Mr. Torres threw objects at police and removed a barricade and hurled it into the street, then kicked one officer in the head twice and head-butted another before he was detained.

The suspect was charged with riot, aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police have not confirmed the diagnosis, according to LancasterOnline.

Coronavirus-infected protesters received a boost in a Monday letter from nearly 1,300 public-health experts and “community stakeholders,” who said they supported the mass protests spurred by the death of George Floyd in police custody, despite the contagion risk.

“White supremacy is a lethal public health issue,” said the letter.

On the other hand, the experts said they opposed the rallies against state-imposed economic shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.

Mr. Floyd, 46, who died May 25 as an officer held him down by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Wednesday report by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

