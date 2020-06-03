White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday President Trump was “dismayed,” by the testimony of former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“The president is dismayed,” she said hours after Mr. Rosenstein finished his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“A Republican campaign was spied on by a Democratic presidency, a Democratic administration, based on a dossier paid for by his opponent, Hillary Clinton and the DNC. It is the biggest political scandal that we’ve seen. We hope to get the bottom of this because it should never be done again to any president of either political party.”

Ms. McEnany did not elaborate on what the president expected out of Mr. Rosenstein’s testimony.

Mr. Rosenstein told the panel he would not have signed off a surveillance warrant for Trump campaign figure Carter Page if he knew then what he knows now. But also blamed Obama-era FBI officials for keeping him in the dark about the misconduct surrounding the warrant.

The Justice Department Inspector General concluded last year the Page warrant was undercut by at least 17 errors and omissions including the withholding of exculpatory evidence.

