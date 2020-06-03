CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man is in federal custody after he allegedly pointed a gun at a federal agent while a child stood by his side, authorities said Wednesday.

Joseph Hammond was arrested early Wednesday after U.S Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive agents responded to a call of an armed man firing shots on a Chicago street.

Prosecutors said agents drove toward Hammond, announcing themselves and instructing him to stop and show his hands. Hammond, 33, pointed a handgun with an extended magazine at one of the agents and told him to “keep moving,” according to the federal complaint. He then picked up the child and ran. He was later tracked down by agents and arrested.

Prosecutors say agents found a handgun and the extended magazine next to diapers and a sippy cup inside an open backpack Hammond was carrying. They described the weapon as a loaded 10-mm semiautomatic Glock pistol.

Hammond, who has served time for murder and aggravated assault of a police officer, is charged with unlawful use of a firearm by a felon.

It wasn’t immediately known if Hammond has retained legal representation.

