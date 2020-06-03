CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man once convicted of a felony in Florida has pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm, the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire said.

Remy Martin Lopez, 35, of Rochester, pleaded guilty in federal court in Concord. Court documents said Lopez was found with the gun in August. The weapon had been reported stolen.

His Florida conviction prohibits him from possessing firearms.

Lopez is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 9.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.