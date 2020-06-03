Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that the state will enter phase two of the reopening plan on Friday.

“In the face of the most daunting challenge of our lifetime, the people of Maryland have been resilient, have never lost hope and they are showing what it truly means to be Maryland strong,” Mr. Hogan said Wednesday at a coronavirus briefing.

The governor on Friday will lift his executive order requiring non-essential businesses to close.

Under phase two, personal care businesses, like tattoo parlors and nail salons, can open at 50% capacity and strict safety protocols.

Retail stores, technology firms, car dealerships, insurance agencies, travel agencies, real estate agencies, design studios and more will be able to reopen Friday.

Starting Monday, state government offices will reopen with staff wearing face coverings and Plexiglass dividers at each station.

Mr. Hogan said the next step of reopening will likely coincide with the end of the school year, when he will allow for the opening of outdoor amusement, fitness and sporting businesses.

“Just because Marylanders can return to the office, doesn’t mean that they should,” he said, urging people to continue to telework.

