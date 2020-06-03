Minnesota’s state Senate website remained partially offline Wednesday after experiencing an apparent cyberattack amid protests over the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Several pages of the website continued to be unavailable as it recovered from a cybersecurity breach reportedly suffered the previous morning.

Minnesota state Secretary of the Senate Cal Ludeman told colleagues Tuesday that the server “was hacked and accessed for several minutes,” multiple local news outlets reported.

In a letter cited by the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, the Republican reportedly told fellow lawmakers that Senate Information Services “brought down the server as a precaution” and was slowly rebuilding its pages as they were confirmed to be secure.

Mr. Ludeman added in the letter that whoever was behind the hack managed to access at least one file on the server, according to an excerpt published by the Pioneer Press, which did not specify if any data was stolen or damaged.

A message requesting further details from the Senate was not immediately returned.

It was not clear whether the incident was related to protests that have erupted after Floyd was killed on May 25 while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department, which has spawned rallies in streets across the country in addition to digital demonstrations as well.

City of Minneapolis websites briefly went offline Thursday as a result of a cyberattack, the local Star Tribune newspaper reported this week.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, subsequently said that “a very sophisticated” attack was launched at state computers on Saturday as authorities prepared to break up protests in Minneapolis and neighboring St. Paul.

“That’s not somebody sitting in their basement,” he said Sunday. “That’s pretty sophisticated.”

Mr. Ludeman blamed the latest breach on the same hacker group that has targeted at least 10 state agencies in recent days, the Star Tribune and a local CBS affiliate each reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.