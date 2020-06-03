GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Police have arrested an Alda man accused of pointing a gun at a protester in Grand Island.

The incident happened Tuesday night after protesters had gathered in a Grand Island business parking lot, police said in a news release. Bobby Williamson, 42, drove by the protest and pointed a gun at a 31-year-old man participating in the protest, police said. Witnesses corroborated the incident, police said.

The protest was one of hundreds that have been held across the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis officer jammed a knee into his neck.

Williamson’s car was quickly stopped by police who were monitoring the protest, and three guns - including one reported stolen from Grand Island - and ammunition were found inside, police said. None of the guns were loaded, police said.

Williamson faces charges of making terroristic threats, possession of a stolen firearm and a weapons-use count.

