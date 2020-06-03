MOODY, Ala. (AP) - A police officer was shot Tuesday night at a motel in Moody, Alabama, local news outlets reported.

Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt told news outlets that one of the department’s officers was transported to a hospital after being shot. The officer’s condition was not immediately known.

News outlets reported there was a possible standoff at the motel. Two suspects have been taken into custody.

Video from the scene showed dozens of law enforcement vehicles and a medical helicopter at a Super 8 motel.

ABC 33/40 reported that a camera at a nearby business captured audio of what sounded like a barrage of gunfire.

Moody is a city in St. Clair County about 22 miles (35 kilometers) east of Birmingham.

Amar Fouda told al.com he heard a lot of noise from the room next to his.

“I heard like an AK-47,’’ he said. Fouda said he ran into the bathroom and hid in the tub.

