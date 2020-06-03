MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - A Mandan man was killed in a dispute over the return of his girlfriend’s car, according to court documents.

Keven Stockert, 53, was found dead early Monday morning on the sidewalk near his mobile home. He had been stabbed or cut multiple times.

An acquaintance, 47-year-old Arthur Funk, is charged in his death. Investigators say Stockert was trying to get his girlfriend’s car from Funk, who had taken the vehicle and not returned it.

Court documents said Funk and Stockert argued by phone late Sunday night about the car. Police say video surveillance show the car was returned to the woman’s home shortly after midnight.

Stockert appeared to punch the driver, before the driver got out and swung at him. Stockert then collapsed to the ground, according to officials.

Funk told investigators he stabbed Stockert a more than five times, to defend himself after Stockert hit him, according to an affidavit.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen on Tuesday set a $100,000 cash bond for Funk, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

