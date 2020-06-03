Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told a Senate panel Wednesday that he was led to believe the controversial application to surveil ex-Trump campaign aide Carter Page was accurate.

He told the Senate Judiciary Committee that by the time he signed off on the fourth Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to monitor Mr. Page, it was “fairly persuasive” because it had already been renewed three times.

Mr. Rosenstein said he did not know exculpatory information about Mr. Page had been omitted and was also kept in the dark that a former FBI official had doctored evidence.

A report by the Justice Department inspector general later revealed the application was riddled with errors and omissions.

“My understanding is these FISA applications followed a very rigorous process, and they were accurate and verified,” Mr. Rosenstein said. “The whole principle of having an agent sign it under oath is that you can rely on the facts.”

“I don’t think the idea is for the person who approves the filing … to personally verify the facts,” he said. “It is to make sure the accurate process has been followed.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, slammed Mr. Rosenstein’s explanation.

“When you are going into a department that has been politicized I understand it is easier just not to rock the boat, not question the people there, but you were the acting attorney general of the United States and had a responsibility not to allow political targeting,” he said.

Mr. Rosenstein said that characterization was “unfair,” noting that he and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions had made a lot of changes.

“I would not have been reluctant not to rock the boat if I had believed something improper had been going on,” he said.

“You didn’t ask,” Mr. Cruz responded. “You didn’t actually bother to drill in and say, ‘Show me the background. You know this might be the most important case we got in the whole country. Let me actually do more than just rubber-stamping the document put in front me.’ “

Mr. Rosenstein denied that he rubber-stamped the Carter Page FISA application, saying he gave the Russia probe more attention than anything else at the Justice Department.

