Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday slammed a 2018 report that he discussed secretly recording President Trump and using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office as “ridiculous.”

“The idea that I was involved in some conspiracy to get the president is ridiculous,” he said in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The New York Times reported at the time that Mr. Rosenstein suggested wearing a wire to record his encounters with the president as well as recruiting other administration officials to support Mr. Trump’s removal.

“I did not suggest or hint at secretly recording President Trump,” he said. “I never in any way suggested the president should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment. I can give you a more detailed explanation if you have the time,” he said before getting cut off from Sen. Mazie Hirono, Hawaii Democrat.

In two rounds of questioning since Mr. Rosenstein’s comments, no senator asked him for a more thorough explanation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.