Fox News host Sean Hannity predicted Tuesday an “all-out war” will erupt on the streets of U.S. cities if President Trump does not deploy the military to quell nationwide unrest.

The conservative commentator and host of “Hannity” also warned during the latest episode of his primetime cable program of unprecedented “carnage” occurring across the country unless action is taken to stop the violence that has unfolded in several cities following the killing last week of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody.

Mr. Hannity made the remarks on the heels of Mr. Trump threatening Monday to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to deploy the military on domestic soil in cites where recent protests held over Floyd’s death have descended into chaos and resulted in the destruction of public and private property from coast to coast.

“This madness must stop,” said Mr. Hannity. “You cannot reason with those people that are out there burning your cities, looting these stores, hurting and attacking police officers and innocent citizens. You can’t pander to that criminal element.”

Mr. Hannity added that city and state leaders should “lay down the hammer” by enforcing nightly curfews, blocking off certain areas and using “overwhelming” but non-lethal force.

“These liberal mayors and governors who refuse or are unable to restore order, this president has said he will act and he will bail them out and he will send in federal forces to do their job,” Mr. Hannity continued. “If not, there will be an all-out war on the streets of all of our major cities, and make no mistake, there will be carnage, the likes of which we’ve never seen before. We need to protect our country. Law and order needs to be restored. This is not that complicated. It’s hard, it’s ugly, we wish it didn’t happen.”

Floyd, 46, died May 25 while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department after a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was subsequently fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and is currently scheduled to make his first court appearance next week.

Peaceful protests condemning racism and police brutality have taken place throughout the U.S. in the days following Floyd’s death, including massive demonstrations happening in major cities from Los Angeles to D.C. Brazen acts of violence have erupted in those cities and others, however, including instances of arson and looting that have resulted in some mayors imposing nightly curfews and placing extra police on the streets.

Addressing the unrest Monday evening, Mr. Trump threatened to invoke the centuries-old Insurrection Act to quash those riots if necessary.

“If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” Mr. Trump said.

