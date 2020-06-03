The White House said Wednesday that President Trump’s quick decision to “surge” reinforcements to nation’s capital spared it from further destruction, while “weak-kneed” officials in New York City failed to stop rioters.

“New York was arresting people on burglary charges and then releasing 500 individuals after they had arrested them,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “So the weak-kneed policies of New York stand in stark contrast to the law-and-order policies of this president that has succeeded in securing this city.”

At her daily press briefing, Ms. McEnany said the president saw the “unacceptable” leadership of Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, whose 11 p.m. curfew on Sunday night led to “chaos” that included the burning of St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House.

She said Mr. Trump “has always preferred devolving to the states, they have the police power, it’s their responsibility to protect the streets.”

“But when the president saw that on Sunday night, he took action immediately,” she said. “He surged the National Guard. … His swift action made D.C. a much different story Monday night.”

She said it was a “clear-cut” contrast with New York on Monday night, when looters rampaged in Manhattan, vandalized high-profile stores such as Macy’s and Coach, and committed acts of violence.

“New York acted in a way that was inappropriate,” Ms. McEnany said. “They didn’t deploy the National Guard, they set an 11 p.m. curfew even after they saw the disastrous results.”

New York City had fewer problems on Tuesday night, when Mayor Bill de Blasio moved up the city’s curfew to 8 p.m.

