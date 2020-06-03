President Trump gained a pound since last year but “remains healthy” and completed a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine as a “preventative” measure for COVID-19, his doctor said Wednesday.

Dr. Sean P. Conely said the 73-year-old president is 6-foot-3 and weighs 244 pounds, which technically makes him obese.

His resting heart rate is 63 beats per minute and his blood pressure is 121-over-79, a normal range.

Also, the president continues to take 40 milligrams of a statin to control his cholesterol.

“In summary, the president remains healthy,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Dr. Conley said Mr. Trump took hydroxychloroquine, a common malaria drug, after two West Wing staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. He took it in combination with zinc and Vitamin D and never felt side effects. Doctors monitored his heart rhythm during the regimen.

Mr. Trump, who has not tested positive for the virus, believes hydroxychloroquine may be an effective medicine against the coronavirus despite the lack of clinical proof.

Dr. Conley reported no significant change in medical history for the president during the exam, which took place over the course of two visits.

The first occurred at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in November. They finished up at the White House in April.

Mr. Trump’s visit to Walter Reed was conducted suddenly, leading to confusion. The president said he anticipated a busy 2020 and wanted to get the first phase of his physical of the way.

