Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday he is “constantly tested” for possible cognitive decline, and he can’t wait to match wits with President Trump in debates.

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Mr. Biden told a reporter who asked if he had been checked for a potential decline in his mental faculties.

Although there are viral videos of him losing his train of thought, the presumptive Democratic nominee said his mental abilities are fine.

“All you’ve got to do is watch me,” he said. “And I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

Mr. Biden committed to the standard three debates against the president this fall.

