A Black Lives Matter protest turned violent in Utah Monday evening when a masked man shot an SUV driver and then put a second round through the victim’s rear window.

Provo police are on the hunt for the suspect and asking witnesses to call 801-852-6210 with any information that can lead to an arrest.

John Geyerman, Provo Police deputy chief told reporters that “several protesters began crowding around the vehicle” when the suspect charged the passenger side.

“The male protester ran toward the SUV on the passenger side, pointed a handgun at the driver, and shot one round through the window,” Mr. Geyerman said, a local NBC affiliate reported. “The driver who was struck by the bullet accelerated, trying to leave the situation. The same protester ran after the vehicle and fired a second shot that went through the rear passenger window.”

Utah Valley Hospital treated the victim shortly afterward.

The same suspect later approached a second vehicle and broke one of its windows with his handgun, the station’s Felicia Martinez reported.

Zoomed in and slowed down video clearly shows rioters pull a gun and shoot into the truck before it attempts to escape. Is this what #BlackLivesMatter is about? #DezNat pic.twitter.com/zN3DT3tHpy — H O S S DezNat News Man (@NiasDiad) June 30, 2020

