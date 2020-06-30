D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday that she will approve the Washington Nationals’ waiver to hold training and games without spectators.

Director of D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Chris Rodriguez said the team originally submitted a waiver for training only. But when Major League Baseball announced that games would resume, the Nationals resubmitted their plans.

No fans or spectators are allowed. However, more than 250 people will be in the stadiums on game days to work, including players, coaching staff and groundskeepers, said the Mayor’s chief of staff, John Falcicchio.

The Nationals plan to open their summer training period on Friday.

