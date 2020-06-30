Club for Growth Action is attacking the anti-Trump consultants behind The Lincoln Project as tools of the Democratic Party in a new ad campaign.

The Club, an economic-focused conservative group, is running 60-second television ads against The Lincoln Project and created a website “TheRealLincolnProject.com” to rip the group online as well.

“The Lincoln Project has nothing to do with principle, and everything to do with lining the pockets of failed consultants by attacking conservatives,” David McIntosh, Club for Growth Action president, said in a statement. “While the group is the darling of the liberal media, the fact is that it’s a Democrat front group and one of the least efficient ways for anti-Trumpers to spend their political dollars.”

The Club’s decision to target a competing advocacy group is an uncommon decision that reveals how 2020 electoral politics has shifted the advocacy group’s focus.

The Club said its initial ad buy runs Tuesday through Thursday on Fox News in D.C. and will cost $78,500.

The ad shows former GOP consultants Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt and criticizes them for disdaining President Trump’s supporters and failing Republican voters.

“These are the same disgraced consultants who ran the same McCain and Romney campaigns into the ground, giving us eight long years of Obama,” a narrator says in the ad. “And after watching their careers go up in flames, they’ve set up a Democrat PAC, a get-rich-quick scheme pushing Joe Biden for president.”

Mr. Wilson and representatives for The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While the Club has traditionally focused on supply-side economic issues, it has prioritized different issues in 2020. Earlier this year, the Club ran television ads critical of Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, for aligning with Democrats on process questions regarding Mr. Trump’s impeachment.

The Club’s impeachment-focused advocacy also included running ads critical of the impeachment inquiry in districts where it viewed incumbent House Democrats as vulnerable.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.