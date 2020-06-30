The ex-husband of a Real Housewives of New Jersey star was indicted for allegedly hiring a mobster to beat up the star’s current husband in exchange for a lavish wedding reception, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Thomas Manzo, 55, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, is the ex-husband of Dina Manzo, one of the stars of the Bravo network’s reality show.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey say Mr. Manzo in 2015 offered Jon Perna, an alleged soldier in the Lucchese Crime Family “a deeply discounted wedding reception” if he would assault his ex’s current husband.

The alleged assault took place in July 2015 and Mr. Perna was rewarded with a reception at Mr. Manzo’s restaurant for a fraction of the price, according to court documents.

More than 330 guests — including many members of the Lucchese Crime Family — attended the reception, prosecutors said. Another Lucchese associate paid for the event, according to court records.

Mr. Manzo is charged with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.

He also is charged with falsifying and concealing records related to a federal investigation of a violent crime.

Prosecutors say Mr. Manzo failed to turn over documents related to the wedding reception and deliberately submitted a false document to the government.

A November 2019 raid of Mr. Manzo’s restaurants turned up relevant documents that had not been provided to authorities, according to court records.

Mr. Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, faces the same counts along. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of an alleged car insurance scam.

If convicted on both racketeering charges, the defendants face a maximum of 23 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Both men also face an additional 20 years and $500,000 fine each for the mail fraud and concealing records charges.

