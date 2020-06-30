President Trump has approved plans that would shift almost 10,000 troops currently based in Germany to other locations, Pentagon officials confirmed Tuesday.

On Monday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, briefed the president on the proposal. It answers his directive but also strengthens NATO, reassures allies, improves strategic flexibility and serves as a deterrent for Russia, Department of Defense officials said.

“Pentagon leaders look forward to briefing this plan to the congressional defense committees in the coming weeks, followed by consultations with NATO allies on the way forward,” said chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman. “We will be providing timely updates to potentially affected personnel, their families and communities as planning progresses.”

