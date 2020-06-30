The Council of the European Union recommended the gradual lifting of coronavirus-related travel restrictions Tuesday, welcoming visitors from over a dozen countries.

The U.S. is not among them, placing it on par with Brazil and Russia.

The EU’s decision to exclude Americans was not a surprise, as the U.S. grapples with alarming flare-ups across its South and West and continues to bar Europeans from visiting here.

Reciprocity was an element of the EU’s decision-making, though it primarily focused on the epidemiological situation in developing its list.

Countries should be seeing a number of cases per 100,000 residents that is on par with that of the EU, and see a stable or decreasing trend in cases over the past 14 days.

The EU is welcoming travelers from Canada, presenting a dramatic contrast with their American neighbors.

Japan and South Korea made the cut after managing to control their outbreaks despite their proximity to China, where the outbreak began.

Chinese travelers will be admitted if China reciprocates by accepting EU travelers.

Algeria, Australia, Georgia, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay round out the list.

Travelers from four “micro”-states — Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican — also made the cut.

The list is not legally binding, though countries that don’t abide by it risk being barred from traveling to member states that are complying.

The council says it will review and update its list every two weeks.

President Trump says his decision to bar foreign nationals who’d been in China over the past 14 days saved many lives. The ban went into effect at the start of February.

Restrictions were extended to Iran and then to much of Europe by mid-March.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.