A New York judge Tuesday temporarily blocked the release of a tell-all book by President Trump’s niece until at least July 10, saying it violated a 20-year confidentiality agreement.

The restraining order was issued against Mary Trump and her publisher Simon & Schuster. Justice Hal Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, New York, also ordered Ms. Trump to explain why he shouldn’t grant a permanent injunction.

Mr. Trump’s brother, Robert S. Trump, filed the lawsuit saying the book violates an agreement Mary Trump reached with her two uncles and aunt Maryanne Trump in 2001.

Under the agreement, Mary Trump agreed not to publish a book about Donald, Robert or Maryanne Trump without permission from each of them. The pact was part of a settlement deal as part of a dispute over the will of her grandfather, Fred C. Trump Sr.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred C. Trump Jr., who died in 1981.

The order prohibits Mary Trump and the publisher from distributing any version of the book or release any portion of it “in any medium containing descriptions or accounts” of her relationships with the president and his family.

The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is set to be released on July 28. It will allegedly include psychological observations about the author’s “toxic” family, according to the lawsuit.

A hearing on the matter is set for July 10.

Mary Trump’s book comes on the heels of another tell-all memoir by former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton. Portions of Mr. Bolton’s book were released to the press even after the Justice Department filed a restraining order.

Ultimately, a federal judge denied the administration’s bid to block the book’s release.

